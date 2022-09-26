Koraput farmers to use drones in farming

The trial run was conducted on Sunday in Nandapur block of the district.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
TNI Bureau: Farmers of Odisha’s Koraput district will now use drones for spraying pesticides, water-soluble fertilizers, and nutrients. The trial run was conducted on Sunday in Nandapur block of the district.

The use of drones will reduce labor costs and save farmers from reptile attacks during fertilizer and pesticide spray, said NABARD chief C Uday Bhaskar joining the demo session.

Drone technology will be helpful in agriculture in many ways. It will spray 5-acre farmland in one fly and will take 5-8 minutes to spray one-acre land, said Pateneswar Society CEO Chandrasekhar Tripathy.

