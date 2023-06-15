Khordha Road DRM Rinkesh Roy takes Voluntary Retirement from Service

Breaking News! Rinkesh Roy (IRTS), DRM, Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railways, has taken voluntary retirement of service, citing personal reasons.

His VRS application has been accepted by the Railway Board in a letter dated June 1, 2023.

Prior to joining the Railways, Rinkesh Roy had worked with the Tuticorin Port, Visakhapatnam Port, Paradip Port and Dredging Corporation of India Ltd.

Rinkesh is likely to join politics in the run up to 2024 elections if we believe the sources although his future course of action remains unknown.

Since he is very close to Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, it is believed that he may take the political plunge and may fight against Manoj Mishra(Ex IRTS) in a political battle in future. The ‘Battle of IRTS vs IRTS’ can’t be ruled out.