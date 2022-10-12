Kerala Human Sacrifice: Cannibalism Suspected
City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said the police are collecting evidence in this "cannibalism" matter.
TNI Bureau: The Kochi City Police are now probing whether the accused in the ‘twin human sacrifice’ case ‘cooked and ate the flesh of the victims’ as there are indications to that effect. City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said the police are collecting evidence in this “cannibalism” matter.
Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila used to run a massage centre at Elanthoor near Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district at their house. Shafi brought the two women to the couple’s home in June and September, and they were brutally murdered by the couple.
