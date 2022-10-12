Kerala Human Sacrifice: Cannibalism Suspected

TNI Bureau: The Kochi City Police are now probing whether the accused in the ‘twin human sacrifice’ case ‘cooked and ate the flesh of the victims’ as there are indications to that effect. City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said the police are collecting evidence in this “cannibalism” matter.

“There’s some information that the accused ate parts of the body after killing the victims. It is being investigated. We have to conduct DNA analysis and other scientific examinations,” he said while addressing a press conference in Kochi on Wednesday.

As reported earlier, three persons Muhammad Shafi (52), a native of Perumbavoor who is currently residing in Kochi; a couple Bhagaval Singh (68) of Elanthoor and his wife Laila (59) were arrested earlier on tuesday in connection with the murder of two women in Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta- Padmam (52) a native of Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, and Rosily Varghese (50) a native of Thrissur.