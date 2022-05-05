Kalarahanga Livestock Inspector in Vigilance net

Insight Bureau: Odisha Vigilance on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids on the houses and properties associated with Jagannath Rout, livestock inspector of Kalarahanga in Bhubaneswar in the disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Simultaneous house searches were conducted at 9 places in Khordha and Cuttack districts this morning.

So far, the officials of anti-corruption wing unearthed 90 plots in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and 4 buildings and 3 flats in Bhubaneswar.

Rs 16-crore property unearthed after Vigilance raided the premises of Jagannath Rout in Bhubaneswar.

The assets unearthed so far:

1) 3BHK flat at Royal Lagoon Apartment, Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar worth about Rs 50,00,000.

2) Triple-storey building ‘Govinda Bhawan’ of 6,000 sqft at Raghunathpur village, Bhubaneswar

3) Another triple-storey building of 6,000 sqft at Raghunathpur village, Bhubaneswar

4) Double-storey building of 2,000 sqft at Raghunathpur village, Bhubaneswar

5) Single-storey building of 1,500 sqft near village pond at Raghunathpur village, Bhubaneswar

6) 3BHK flat in Green Garden Apartment, Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar

7) Office room of Rout at Veterinary office, Kalarahanga, Bhubaneswar

8) 3 at Royal Arcade, Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar

9) Outhouse on Plot No-921, Charigharia, Banki, Cuttack district

10) 90 plots at different places in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

11) 500 gm gold, and deposits of Rs 17 lakhs approximately in different banks.