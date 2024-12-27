Justice Biswanath Rath appointed Odisha Law Commission Chairperson

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has announced the appointment of Justice Biswanath Rath, a former judge of the High Court of Orissa, as the Chairperson of the Odisha State Law Commission.

The notification, issued by the Law Department, formalizes the constitution of the five-member Commission tasked with advising on legal reforms and other matters of public interest in the state.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Justice Rath will lead the Commission, which includes several distinguished members from the legal fraternity and the state government. The members of the newly constituted Commission are Advocate General of Odisha Shri Pitambar Acharya, Principal Secretary of the Law Department (ex-officio), Senior Advocate Shri Surya Prakash Mishra, and Senior Advocate Shri Soura Chandra Mohapatra.

Additionally, the Secretary of the Commission, who serves as the ex-officio Additional Secretary to the Government, will act as the Member Secretary.