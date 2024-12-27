TNI Evening News Headlines – December 27, 2024

➡️Odisha Government constituted Odisha State Law Commission; Justice Biswanath Rath appointed chairperson.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi pays floral tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Security stepped up for Zero Night, New Year celebrations in Odisha capital.
➡️Unseasonal rain is likely in several parts of Odisha for two days starting tomorrow.
➡️Ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s death: Home Minister Amit Shah’s Odisha visit postponed.
➡️Farmer electrocuted by 11 KV live wire in farmland at Baligaon-Narasinghpur village in Bhadrak district.
➡️DA case: Vigilance arrests Koraput ARI after detecting 17 plots and Rs 84 lakh bank deposits.
➡️State funeral will be accorded to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 AM on 28th December, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi: MHA.
➡️Kalinga Lancers have announced Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and three-time Olympian Aran Zalewski as their captain.
➡️Punjab: Eight killed, several injured in Bathinda bus accident.
➡️Sambhal: Excavation of an ancient stepwell continues.
➡️India’s foreign exchange reserves drop by USD 8478 million to USD 644391 million for the week ended December 20: RBI.
➡️Tokyo: Osamu Suzuki who revolutionised India’s car market with Maruti 800 passes away. He was 94.
