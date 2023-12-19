Jay Panda laments 49.9% Class X School Dropout Rate in Odisha

TNI Bureau: BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant “Jay” Panda has lamented the dubious record Odisha created in Class X school dropout rate, seeking answers from CM Naveen Patnaik as well as the alleged “defacto CM”.

“Deeply saddened at yet another “#1 ranking” achieved by my home state: At 49.9% Odisha has the nation’s highest rate of school dropouts in Class X. After 24 continuous years, the party in govt, the CM, & the defacto CM have much to answer,” the former Kendrapara MP said on his X handle while sharing a data given at the Lok Sabha.

Deeply saddened at yet another “#1 ranking” achieved by my home state:

At 49.9% Odisha has the nation’s highest rate of school dropouts in Class X.

After 24 continuous years, the party in govt, the CM, & the defacto CM have much to answer. pic.twitter.com/B1bkIoKW0A — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) December 19, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The annexure referred to in reply to part (e) of Lok Sabha starred question no.213 answered on December 18 asked by MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy regarding droupouts in class tenth, showed that the class tenth droupouts rate in Odisha in 2021-22 was 49.9 per cent, which is highest in the county.

In 2018-19, the droupouts rate in Osisha stood at 12.8 per cent while it rose to 38.35 per cent in 2019-20. In the next academic session i.e in 2020-21, it further rose to 39.4 per cent.