Jalgaon Train Tragedy: Karnataka Express Runs Over Passengers, Over 10 Feared Dead

Mumbai: A tragic train accident near Pardhade station in Jalgaon district claimed multiple lives on Wednesday evening when the Karnataka Express struck passengers walking on the adjacent track after a halt involving the Lucknow-Mumbai Puspak Express.

The Puspak Express was stopped following a chain-pulling incident. During the unscheduled halt, several passengers disembarked and began walking along the parallel down line. Moments later, the Karnataka Express, traveling at high speed on that line, collided with the unsuspecting passengers, resulting in a catastrophic loss of life.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and horror as the speeding train bore down on the individuals, many of whom were caught completely off guard. Emergency response teams, local authorities, and railway officials were quickly dispatched to the accident site to conduct rescue and relief operations.

According to the Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, initial reports indicate that between 7 to 8 people were injured. However, unofficial sources and preliminary observations from the ground suggest that more than 10 fatalities have occurred, with several others sustaining critical injuries. The injured have been transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care.

Videos and images from the scene circulating on social media reveal the magnitude of the tragedy, highlighting the need for heightened passenger safety protocols. Investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the incident, including the reasons behind the chain-pulling and the lack of safety measures preventing passengers from accessing the active rail track.