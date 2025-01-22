India-England Barabati ODI: Odisha CM buys First Ticket; seeks Lord Jagannath’s Blessings

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday became the first official ticket holder for the highly anticipated India-England One Day International (ODI) cricket match scheduled at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium on February 9, 2025. The occasion marks the return of ODI cricket to the iconic stadium after more than five years.

Officials from the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), including acting president Pankaj Lochan Mohanty and secretary Sanjay Behera, presented the inaugural ticket to the Chief Minister. Accompanying them were Angul MLA and Apex Council member Pratap Pradhan, Odisha Olympic Association secretary Abhijit Pal, and former MLA Lalitendu Mahapatra.

The Chief Minister’s Office shared the news via social media platform X, stating: “Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host a one-day international cricket match between India and England on February 9. CM Mohan Charan Majhi purchased the first ticket as a gesture of support for the event.”

Earlier in the day, OCA officials visited Puri’s Jagannath Temple to ceremonially present the first ticket to Lord Jagannath and seek divine blessings for the success of the match.

Ticket pricing for the event had stirred controversy when initially announced, with prices rising by nearly 1.5 times compared to previous matches. Following public backlash from cricket fans and objections from former players, OCA revised the prices in November last year to make the match more accessible.

The Barabati Stadium last hosted an ODI on December 22, 2019, when India triumphed over the West Indies. With a seating capacity exceeding 44,000, the upcoming fixture promises to reignite the cricket fervor in Odisha. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the high-stakes clash as India takes on England in the second match of the ongoing ODI series.

ଓସିଏ ସମ୍ପାଦକ ଶ୍ରୀ ସଞ୍ଜୟ ବେହେରା ବାରବାଟୀ ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମରେ ଆସନ୍ତା ୯ ଫେବୃଆରୀରେ ଭାରତ ଓ ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ହେବାକୁ ଥିବା ଏକଦିବସୀୟ ମ୍ୟାଚ ପାଇଁ ଜଗତର ନାଥ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରଥମ ଟିକେଟ ଦେଇ ନିମନ୍ତ୍ରଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦ କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ପୁରୀ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଆଥଲେଟିକ ଆସୋସିଏସନ ର ସମ୍ପାଦକ ଶ୍ରୀ ରବି… pic.twitter.com/NxaVg3vBI9 — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) January 22, 2025