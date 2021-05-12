Jai Odisha steps into assist Covid +Ve Senior Citizens in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Continuing its efforts to fight Covid 19 during the 2nd wave of pandemic and provide relief to people in need, leading voluntary organisation Jai Odisha is assisting Covid positive Senior Citizens in Bhubaneswar.

Two new initiatives under Suraksha program have been launched to directly help the elderly population of the city.

Jai Odisha has launched a helpline number to deliver medicines at the doorstep of senior citizens in Bhubaneswar.

With free home delivery of medicines, it aims to serve all elderly people who are taking regular medicines but are unable to go out to buy them, due to lockdown and general health conditions.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A helpline number 9853330023 has been published for this where people can call or message and order medicines, by submitting valid prescriptions.

The Jai Odisha volunteers, following all covid norms and safety measures are delivering the same to their doorstep, for free.

Similarly, in association with the Smile Please Foundation, Jai Odisha has also started free home delivery of vegetarian food, for those senior citizens of Bhubaneswar, unable to cook or not having access to cooked meals. Jai Odisha, provides free lunch and dinner services, right at the doorstep.

Any senior citizen can reach out at 9853220023 before 9AM for lunch and 4PM for dinner. A Covid positive report is currently mandatory to serve those who are the most impacted. Till date, the volunteer team has served over 100 families in and around Bhubaneswar and plans to expand its services soon.

Summarizing these initiatives, Rudra Narayan Samantaray, the founder of Jai Odisha emphasized on the civic duty to take care of the elderly during the times of crisis. He said that it is their experiences and blessings which can serve as a guiding light for the youngsters and can help us tide over this pandemic. He said that he is in talks with various philanthropic organizations to partner in this initiative so that more people could be served and hoped that together we will be able to tide over this crisis.