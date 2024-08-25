Insight Reports India News – August 25, 2024

1. Odisha Reports Bird Flu Outbreak, Over 5,000 Chickens Culled

An outbreak of the H5N1 strain of bird flu in Odisha’s Puri district has led to the culling of over 5,000 chickens. The state government initiated the culling after confirming the virus from samples taken at a poultry farm in the Pipili area. Further preventive measures are underway, with plans to cull a total of 20,000 birds to prevent the spread.

2. Doctor Murder: Polygraph Tests on Accused, CBI Probes Financial Irregularities

The BJP in West Bengal has announced a series of protests against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital. The protests, aimed at demanding better safety for women and targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress, will culminate in a ‘chakka jam’ on September 4. The ongoing CBI investigation into financial irregularities at the hospital has also intensified.

3. Two Killed in Fireworks Unit Explosion in Dindigul

A blast at a fireworks unit in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, claimed the lives of two workers on Sunday. The explosion, which occurred near Natham, has led to the unit owner’s disappearance. The state’s Chief Minister has announced compensation for the victims’ families.

4. 12 Bangladeshis Arrested in Tripura for Illegal Entry into India

Police in Tripura arrested 12 Bangladesh nationals and an Indian facilitator for illegally entering the country. The group was intercepted near the Indo-Bangladesh border and could not provide valid travel documents. The arrests occurred in West Tripura district, with further investigations ongoing.

5. Rahul Gandhi Turned Down Caste Census Resolution at INDIA Bloc Meetings: JD(U) Leader

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lalan claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refused to support a resolution for a caste census at INDIA bloc meetings, allegedly under pressure from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The accusation comes amid ongoing debates on the need for a caste-based census in India.

6. Bangladesh’s Interim Chief Adviser Urges China to Relocate Solar Panel Factories

Bangladesh’s Interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has urged China to consider relocating some of its solar panel factories to Bangladesh. The proposal aims to boost Bangladesh’s green transition and exports amid increasing export restrictions on Chinese solar panels.

7. Dhaka Metro Resumes Services After Over a Month of Shutdown

The Dhaka Metro resumed operations after being shut down for more than a month due to anti-government protests. Commuters, especially students and office-goers, welcomed the return of metro services, although two vandalized stations, Mirpur-10 and Kazipara, remain closed.

8. PM Modi Claims His Government Has Done More for Women in 10 Years Than Previous Regimes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government has accomplished more for women’s empowerment in the last decade than all previous governments since Independence. Speaking at a rally in Maharashtra, Modi highlighted the significant increase in loans provided to women’s self-help groups under his administration.

9. Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Miss India Pageant for Lack of Dalit, Adivasi Representation

During a public event, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Miss India pageant for lacking Dalit, Adivasi, and OBC representation among its winners. Gandhi argued that the country cannot progress without the inclusion of these communities in all sectors, including media and entertainment.