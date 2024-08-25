Odia Girl Ananya Panda Secures Spot in Femina Miss India 2024 Finals

Mumbai: Ananya Panda, an accomplished young woman from Odisha, has advanced to the final round of the prestigious Femina Miss India 2024 beauty pageant. With a strong academic background and a successful career, Ananya is now poised to compete on a national stage.

Currently employed as a Business Analyst at Citi Corporation in Bangalore, Ananya’s journey to the Femina Miss India finals has been marked by determination and excellence. She completed her schooling at DPS Kalinga and earned her Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Ferguson College, Pune. She further distinguished herself academically by obtaining a Master’s degree in Economics from the renowned Delhi School of Economics.

Ananya’s path to the finals began with her selection among the top five contestants in the East Zone during the first round of auditions, held in Kolkata on August 8. She then secured the title of Miss India Odisha during the second round of auditions in Mumbai on August 14, solidifying her place in the final round of the competition.

Born to retired Indian Navy officer Siddhartha Panda and Anjana Panda of Cuttack, Ananya has made her family and state proud with her achievements. The final contest of Femina Miss India 2024 is scheduled to take place in Mumbai this October, where Ananya will compete for the coveted title.