Insight Reports India News – August 20, 2024

1. SC Orders Removal of Deceased Kolkata Doctor’s Identity from Social Media

The Supreme Court has directed the removal of the name, photos, and videos of a trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from all social media platforms. In a significant move, the court also questioned the Mamata Banerjee government, ordered the deployment of CISF at the hospital for security, and formed a National Task Force to monitor the investigation. The court has sought a status report from the CBI by August 22.

2. Government Requests UPSC to Withdraw Lateral Entry Ads Amid Reservation Debate

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has asked the UPSC to cancel its recent advertisements for lateral entry into senior government positions. The decision follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to ensure that lateral entry adheres to the principles of equity and social justice, particularly regarding reservations.

3. School Principal and Staff Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations; Parents Protest in Thane

The principal and two staff members of a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra, have been suspended following allegations of sexual abuse involving two kindergarten girls. Outraged parents staged a rail blockade at Badlapur station, disrupting train services to demand strict action against the accused.

4. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Relocated from Bangladesh to UAE

Due to unrest in Bangladesh, the ICC has moved the Women’s T20 World Cup to the UAE, where it will now be held in Dubai and Sharjah from October 3 to 20. The decision comes after concerns over safety following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

5. Ajmer Rape Scandal: Six More Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

A POCSO court in Jaipur has sentenced six men to life imprisonment in connection with the 1992 Ajmer rape scandal, in which over 100 girls were raped and blackmailed. The court also imposed fines of Rs 5 lakh on each convict.

6. Massive Landslide in East Sikkim Damages Hydroelectric Project

A massive landslide in East Sikkim has damaged parts of the Teesta Stage V hydroelectric project, affecting 17-18 houses. The families have been relocated, and the powerhouse of the project sustained significant damage.

7. IndiGo Introduces Female-Only Seating Option Amid Safety Concerns

IndiGo has launched a female-only seating option to enhance safety and comfort for women travelers. The feature, tested since May, allows women to select seats next to other female passengers, though it has sparked debate over its perceived discriminatory nature.

8. UPSC Opposes Anticipatory Bail for Former IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar

The UPSC has strongly opposed the pre-arrest bail plea of Puja Khedkar, arguing that custodial interrogation is necessary to uncover the full conspiracy behind her alleged fraud. Khedkar is accused of cheating by wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits.

9. WHO Urges Action to Contain Mpox Spread Amid Global Concern

A WHO official has urged global cooperation to control the spread of mpox, emphasizing that the virus is controllable with appropriate measures. The clade 1b variety has raised concerns due to its easier transmission, but authorities stress that it is not comparable to COVID-19.

10. India-Japan Ties Bolstered by Free, Open Indo-Pacific Vision

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the deepening cooperation between India and Japan during the third 2+2 Ministerial Meeting. The partnership is seen as essential for promoting a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

11. ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ Set to Re-Release in Theatres on 35th Anniversary

The iconic film Maine Pyaar Kiya will be re-released in theatres on August 23 to celebrate its 35th anniversary. Starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, the film remains a beloved classic in Indian cinema.

12. BJP Announces Nine Candidates for Rajya Sabha By-Election

The BJP has announced candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections, including Union ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu for Rajasthan and George Kurian for Madhya Pradesh. The by-elections for 12 seats are scheduled for September 3.

13. Court Orders Arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for Skipping Hearing

A Sultanpur court has ordered the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh after he skipped a hearing in a 20-year-old case. A non-bailable warrant had been issued earlier, and Singh is now required to appear in court on August 28.

14. Dalit and Adivasi Organisations Call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ Tomorrow

Several Dalit and Adivasi organizations, have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Wednesday, in protest against a recent Supreme Court judgment on removal of creamy layer from reservations.