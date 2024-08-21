Senior Journalist Aneel Prasad Mishra passes away

TNI Bureau: Senior Photojournalist, Founder of Eastern press Agency and Editor-in-Chief of EPA Weekly, Aneel Prasad Mishra passed away at the age of 63. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Aneel Prasad Mishra breathed his last at 10:56 PM yesterday night while undergoing treatment at Sparsh Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Aneel Mishra was instrumental in building the career of many Photojournalists in Odisha. He was a pioneer in this field and associated with many leading newspapers.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Despite prolonged illness, he did not get any support from the previous BJD regime and even wrote about this in his newspaper. He was struggling for financial support to run his organisation. Even, the Biju Patnaik Photo Gallery set up by him, did not get any government support.

Aneel Mishra had participated in Bhasa Andolan movement and extended full support from his media house too.

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi has condoled the demise of Aneel Mishra.