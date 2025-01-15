Indira Bhawan: A Symbolic Shift for Congress Amid Political Turmoil

TNI Beureau: On January 15, 2025, the Indian National Congress marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its new national headquarters, Indira Bhawan, at 9A Kotla Road in New Delhi. The five-storey building, named after the party’s iconic leader and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was formally unveiled by Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, alongside other prominent leaders. This move, however, is far more than just a change of address—it carries significant political and symbolic undertones.

A Shift from 24, Akbar Road

For nearly five decades, 24 Akbar Road in Lutyens’ Delhi served as the Congress headquarters. The colonial-style bungalow, built by Sir Edwin Lutyens and later home to Indira Gandhi and the Congress party, witnessed the highs and lows of the party’s history, from the Emergency to its multiple electoral victories and defeats. The move to Kotla Road signals a fresh chapter for Congress, but it also reflects a conscious decision to distance itself from its ideological rivals, notably the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The new headquarters stands barely a kilometer away from the BJP’s national headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, and this proximity is no coincidence. The Congress opted for an address on Kotla Marg, rather than Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, in an apparent attempt to avoid any association with the BJP’s ideological roots. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, an RSS ideologue and one of the foundational figures of the BJP, has long been revered by the party. Political analysts suggest that this decision was driven by the Congress’s desire to avoid being linked to a name central to its ideological adversaries. As political commentator Rasheed Kidwai noted, “The Congress did not want to be associated with Deen Dayal Upadhyay, the BJP ideologue.”

Design and Functionality of Indira Bhawan

Indira Bhawan, designed by Hafeez Contractor and built by L&T, represents a modern, corporate-like approach to party headquarters. The building’s sleek, contemporary design contrasts sharply with the old-world charm of 24 Akbar Road. Its six floors are equipped with boardrooms, open office spaces, and a large atrium. The interiors, overseen by AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are designed to reflect the Congress’s 139-year history, with walls adorned by rare photographs and quotes from key figures in the party’s evolution.

The building’s layout mirrors the party’s organizational structure, with the top floors housing the offices of key leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. The lower floors are dedicated to various party departments, while the ground floor features a library, a media briefing room, and a cafeteria. The floor design follows a timeline approach, with each floor dedicated to a different era in Congress history—from its founding in 1885 to the present day.

While the building exudes modernity, it is steeped in history. The walls are adorned with images from the Salt Satyagraha, Quit India Movement, and photographs of the Congress’s prime ministers, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh. Among the more recent additions are photographs from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which signaled a new phase in his leadership of the party.

A Symbol of Ideological Conflict

The timing of the inauguration of Indira Bhawan coincides with a period of intense political rivalry. Just days before the unveiling, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made controversial remarks about India’s independence, declaring that the true independence of India was achieved with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. His comments sparked outrage, with Rahul Gandhi accusing Bhagwat of treason for undermining the Constitution and the legitimate struggle for independence.

In his address at the inauguration, Gandhi took aim at Bhagwat’s rhetoric, calling it an insult to every Indian. “To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every single Indian,” he declared, emphasizing that the Congress party stands as a defender of the Constitution and the principles of social justice. Gandhi also underscored the Congress’s vision of a united India, where all communities and languages are equal, a stark contrast to the BJP’s centralized, exclusionary vision.

The ideological battle between Congress and the BJP is clearly at play. While the Congress positions itself as the true inheritor of India’s secular, pluralistic values, the BJP, with its roots in the RSS, espouses a vision of India centered around Hindu nationalism. This clash of visions is palpable in the symbolic move to Kotla Road, which not only distances the Congress from its political rivals but also asserts the party’s claim to India’s foundational ideals.

Kotla Marg, named after the 14th-century Firoz Shah Kotla fort, is steeped in history, but it holds no direct association with any modern political ideology. In contrast, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg carries a strong ideological connection to the BJP and its parent organization, the RSS. By choosing Kotla Marg, the Congress signals a break from the political symbolism of its rival, even if the geographical proximity of the two headquarters remains striking.

As the Congress prepares for its next electoral test in the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, the move to Indira Bhawan is seen as both a symbolic and practical shift. While the party faces challenges in regaining its foothold in Indian politics, the new headquarters serves as a reminder of its storied past. The building’s modern design, combined with its historical touches, symbolizes the Congress’s attempt to stay relevant in an increasingly competitive political landscape.