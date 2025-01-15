TNI Evening News Headlines – January 15, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi dedicates 3 naval warships to Nation in Mumbai. Indian Navy warships INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer were commissioned at the Naval Dockyard.
➡️Ongoing dispute among the servitors of the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar has been resolved.
 
➡️Official notification issued on implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in Odisha.
 
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi launches enhanced Rs 3500 per month pension scheme for elderly, divyang citizens.
 
➡️Puri Srimandir servitor collapses while performing rituals in Jagannath temple; doctors declare him dead in hospital.
 
➡️Number of Royal Bengal Tigers at the Nandankanan Zoological Park declined to 27 with death of a cub this morning.
 
➡️Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to dismissed IAS probationer Puja Khedkar.
 
➡️BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
 
➡️Sonia Gandhi inaugurates Congress’ new Headquarters, ‘Indira Bhawan’ in Delhi.

➡️Four Naxalites, carrying Rs 32 lakh bounty and involved in over 40 incidents of violence, surrender in Chhattisgarh: Police.
 
➡️Delhi High Court rejects the bail application of gangster Neeraj Bawania.
 
➡️Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi dismisses the bail application of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA case.
 
➡️Jasprit Bumrah is the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December.
 
➡️Jasprit Bumrah has been advised bed rest at home because of swelling in his back.
 
➡️India women register their highest ODI total of 435/5 in the third match against Ireland in Rajkot.
 
➡️Indian captain to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy opening ceremony: Sources.
 
➡️Meta apologises for Zuckerberg’s election loss remark on India elections. Meta said India remains an “important country” for them.
 
➡️Israeli attacks Gaza, kills 62 in a day.
