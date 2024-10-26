Indian Navy intensifies Cyclone Relief Operations in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations is being conducted by the Indian Navy in Cyclone Dana affected areas of Odisha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Naval Officer in Charge (ODS) has set up relief camps at villages affected by Cyclone Dana, including Batipada, Talchua, Kanhapur, Bagapatia, Barahipur, Magarkanda, Charigheria, and Satabhaya in Kendrapada district.

Indian Navy is providing 9,000 meals arranged in community kitchen and a medical camp in consultation with the State agencies. A truck has been mobilized to distribute meals in the affected areas.