TNI Morning News Headlines – October 26, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi reviews situation aftermath Cyclone Dana.
➡️Cyclone Dana causes severe damage in Odisha; assessment to be completed within 7 Days.
➡️Cyclone Dana: As most of the schools have been functioning as shelter homes school holidays extended for Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara and Keonjhar until further orders.
➡️Cyclone Dana weakened into a well-marked low pressure over north Odisha. It is likely to weaken further and become insignificant during the next 12 hours.
➡️Cyclone Dana: Electricity services across Odisha will be fully restored by tomorrow afternoon, says CM Mohan Majhi.
➡️Woman gang-raped by three unidentified persons in front of her fiance in a forest in Nayagarh district, incident videographed.
➡️Around 20 kg gold seized from pickup van in Baripada.
➡️Balangir double murder: double murder of a youth and a girl at Tandamunda forest under Puintala police limits. Police suspect honour killing.
➡️Cyclone Dana: Death toll rises to 4 in West Bengal.
➡️Delhi records slightly better quality air but pollution levels still high.
➡️991 candidates file nominations for Maharashtra assembly elections in four days.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the first session of Ranji Trophy at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar.
➡️India bowled out New Zealand at the score of 225 in the 2nd inning. India needs 359 to level the 3-match test series 1-1.
➡️BCCI names Team India squad for South Africa T20I series.
➡️Legendary hip-hop producer, DJ Clark Kent dies at 58 after battle with colon cancer.
