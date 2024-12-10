Indian Coast Guard apprehends two Bangladeshi fishing vessels for unauthorized fishing

Paradip: In a swift operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers, FV Laila-2 and FV Meghna-5, along with their 78 crew members, for unauthorized fishing in Indian waters.

The operation was conducted by an ICG ship patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Indian Maritime Zone. The vessels, registered in Bangladesh, were intercepted after suspicious activity was detected. FV Laila-2 had 41 crew members on board, while FV Meghna-5 carried 37.

Both trawlers have been brought to Paradip port for legal proceedings. The operation underscores the Coast Guard’s commitment to protecting India’s maritime resources and ensuring adherence to maritime laws.