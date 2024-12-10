Bengaluru Man Atul Subhash’s Suicide Sparks National Outrage

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old executive, Atul Subhash, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in his Munnekolalu, Marathahalli apartment on Monday. Subhash, who had been fighting domestic violence charges, reportedly left a detailed 24-page suicide note blaming alleged harassment by his wife and her relatives.

Email to NGO Alerts Authorities

Hours before his death, Subhash sent an email to a men’s rights NGO, revealing his intention to take his life. The NGO immediately alerted the police, who rushed to his apartment. Despite their efforts, Subhash was found hanging when they arrived.

“Justice is Due”: Chilling Message Found

Police discovered an A4 sheet glued to his chest with the words “Justice is Due.” A timetable and instructions, written in English and Hindi, were also recovered, detailing his last actions. These included praying, organizing personal belongings, and notifying his workplace and courts.

A Heartbreaking Loss: Atul Subhash, a young man, tragically took his own life. – His wife, driven by greed, was already receiving ₹40,000 every month as maintenance, despite working at Accenture and earning her own money. – Yet, she demanded ₹2-4 lakhs more. – In a moment of… pic.twitter.com/nSbQ6JNGWN — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) December 10, 2024

Allegations of Harassment and Requests for Support

In his note, Subhash described the harassment he faced through multiple legal complaints, including domestic violence charges, filed by his estranged wife. He also requested the NGO’s support for his parents and loved ones.

Case Registered Against Wife and Relatives

A senior police officer stated that a case of unnatural death has been registered, along with abetment charges against Subhash’s wife and her relatives, following a complaint by a neighbor.

Investigation Underway

The suicide note mentioned plans to upload a video, return company assets, and delete biometric data, though it is unclear if these actions were completed. Police are investigating the incident.

(Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of self-harm, please seek help immediately.- Suicide Helpline 1800-121-3667)