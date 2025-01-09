India to bid for 2036 Olympics; Bhubaneswar to be one of the Co-Host Cities!

New Delhi: India has officially submitted its bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, marking its first-ever attempt to stage the world’s largest sporting event. With plans to spread the games across multiple cities, Bhubaneswar is set to emerge as a key co-host, leveraging its reputation as the hockey capital of India. The ambitious move aims to showcase India’s sports infrastructure while delivering a memorable experience for athletes and fans alike.

The bid signals India’s readiness to utilise its established sports hubs and world-class facilities for various events. Bhubaneswar, which has gained international acclaim for hosting major hockey tournaments, including the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018 and 2023, is expected to host the majority of hockey matches. Other cities will share hosting duties based on their sporting expertise and infrastructure. For example, rowing events are likely to be held in Bhopal, known for its water sports venues, while Pune is a strong contender for canoeing and kayaking competitions.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) paved the way for multi-city hosting in 2014, a move designed to reduce the financial burden on host nations. India’s comprehensive proposal follows this model, reflecting a balanced approach to infrastructure utilisation and cost management.

Discussions are underway regarding cricket, one of India’s most popular sports, which is set to make its Olympic debut in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad are the leading contenders to host cricket matches, with each city’s stadiums being evaluated for their readiness and capacity. Meanwhile, wrestling and badminton venues are also being finalised in consultation with the Sports Ministry and local authorities.

Ahmedabad, home to the world’s largest cricket stadium, is expected to play a central role in the Games, potentially hosting indoor sports and serving as the primary site for the Athletes’ Village. Authorities are focused on ensuring world-class accommodations and amenities for athletes, officials, and visitors.

A senior official from the Indian Olympic Association emphasised the country’s commitment to delivering a successful bid. “Hosting the Olympics would be a landmark achievement for India. We are confident in our ability to provide top-notch facilities and an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

India joins a competitive field of countries vying for the 2036 Olympics, including Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey, Egypt, Poland, and South Korea. The IOC’s Future Host Commission will oversee the selection process, with the final decision expected in the coming years.

With Los Angeles hosting the 2028 Games and Brisbane preparing for 2032, India’s bold bid represents a significant step toward cementing its place on the global sporting map.