India successfully launches Chandrayaan 3; Know Everything about India’s Lunar Mission

TNI Bureau: India’s Moon Mission, Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 2.35 PM IST on Friday, July 14.

Chandrayaan 3 is an Indian lunar mission that will explore the Moon’s south polar region. No country has ever gone there before.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission follows Chandrayaan-2, where scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities including reaching the orbit of the moon.

Here is everything about Chandrayaan-3:

➡️’Fat boy’ LVM3-M4 rocket carried Chandrayaan-3.

➡️Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.

➡️It is a spacecraft to be sent to moon by ISRO.

➡️LVM 3 is the rocket that will drop Chandrayaan 3 at a point above earth.

➡️It will circle earth 5-6 times to get the slingshot effect to reach moon.

➡️Around 16 minutes after lift-off, propulsion module is expected to get separated from the rocket and would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit.

➡️Lander will aim to make soft landing on moon.

➡️After landing, primary objective of this mission is to prepare a three-dimensional atlas of near & far sides of the moon.