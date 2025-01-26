India Showcases Heritage, Unity, and Progress on Republic Day Celebrations at Kartavya Path

New Delhi: India marked its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, with a grand parade and cultural showcase at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The event celebrated the nation’s rich heritage, military prowess, and commitment to progress, with President Droupadi Murmu presiding over the ceremony and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest. The day held special significance as it commemorated the 75th anniversary of the enactment of India’s Constitution in 1950.

The parade began with President Murmu unfurling the national flag, followed by the ceremonial salute led by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar and Second-in-Command Major General Sumit Mehta. In a rare coincidence, Lt. Gen. Kumar participated in the parade alongside his son, Lieutenant Ahan Kumar, who led the contingent of the iconic 61 Cavalry.

The Republic Day parade showcased India’s military strength and cultural diversity. Marching contingents from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force were accompanied by tableaux from various states and ministries. The Indian Navy’s tableau featured newly commissioned combatants, including warships INS Surat and INS Nilgiri and submarine INS Vaghsheer, symbolizing the nation’s naval prowess and self-reliance.

For the first time, a tri-services tableau was displayed, emphasizing the jointness among the armed forces. The tableau depicted a battlefield scenario with indigenous equipment like the Arjun Main Battle Tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, and INS Visakhapatnam, under the theme “Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat” (Strong and Secure India).

The parade also highlighted India’s cultural heritage, with 31 tableaux themed “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas” (Golden India: Heritage and Progress). Uttar Pradesh’s tableau celebrated the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, while the Ministry of Culture’s display featured the Konark Wheel and a symbolic “Golden Bird” to represent India’s heritage and sustainable development. The Central Public Works Department’s floral tableau commemorated 75 years of the Constitution, featuring the Ashoka Chakra as a symbol of progress and vitality.

A key highlight was the participation of over 5,000 folk and tribal artists performing 45 dance forms, curated by the Sangeet Natak Akademi. The 11-minute cultural performance titled “Jayati Jaya Mamaḥ Bharatam” celebrated themes like “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and the legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. For the first time, performers covered the entire Kartavya Path to provide an inclusive viewing experience.

Adding to the historic nature of the event, bands from three government schools, including two all-girls teams, performed during the parade. Among them, the Pipe Band Girls Team from PM Shri Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Jharkhand showcased an inspiring story of determination and achievement, guided by instructors from the Sikh and Punjab Regiments.

The parade concluded with breathtaking stunts by motorcycle daredevils and spectacular aerial formations by the Indian Air Force, symbolizing the nation’s indomitable spirit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to martyrs at the National War Memorial earlier in the day, setting the tone for the celebrations.

Security in the capital was heightened, with over 70,000 police personnel deployed to ensure a safe event. Around 10,000 special guests, including individuals from diverse walks of life, were invited to witness the grand spectacle.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest, joined dignitaries including Prime Minister Modi, Union Cabinet members, and foreign diplomats in witnessing the celebrations. This year’s parade strengthened India’s ties with Indonesia, a relationship symbolized by the participation of Indonesian military contingents, a nod to the presence of Indonesia’s first President Sukarno as the chief guest at India’s inaugural Republic Day in 1950.

As the parade concluded with the national anthem and the ceremonial departure of President Murmu and President Subianto in a traditional buggy, India’s 76th Republic Day stood as a testament to the nation’s unity, heritage, and progress.