Four Odias to Receive Padma Shri for Exceptional Contributions

New Delhi: In a proud moment for Odisha, four distinguished individuals from the state have been selected to receive the prestigious Padma Shri award this year. These honorees have made significant contributions across various fields, including healthcare, art, literature, and education.
- Dr. Ashok Mohapatra – A renowned medical professional, Dr. Ashok Mohapatra will be conferred with the Padma Shri for his outstanding contributions to healthcare and medical research. His tireless dedication to improving the medical landscape has earned him national recognition.
- Adwaita Charan Gadanayak – A celebrated artist, Adwaita Charan Gadanayak will be honored with the Padma Shri for his exceptional contributions to the field of art. His work has significantly contributed to the preservation and promotion of Odisha’s rich cultural heritage.
- Durga Charan Ranbir – An eminent figure in the world of art, Durga Charan Ranbir will also receive the Padma Shri for his remarkable contributions to the arts. His legacy in shaping Odisha’s cultural landscape has earned him a well-deserved place among this year’s honorees.
- Pratibha Satpathy – Recognized for her exceptional work in literature and education, Pratibha Satpathy will receive the Padma Shri for her tireless efforts in promoting education and empowering young minds through her literary contributions.
Comments are closed.