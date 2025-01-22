Closing bell: Sensex up 600 pts, Nifty ends at 23,160

The benchmark equity indices ended Wednesday’s trading session in positive territory. The NSE Nifty 50 added 135.85 points or 0.59% to settle at 23,160.50, while the BSE Sensex rose 614.57 points or 0.81% to end the day at 76,452.93.

The Bank Nifty index ends 153.50 points or 0.32% higher at 48,724.40. In the broader markets, small-cap stocks shed the most. The volatility index India VIX cooled down 1.65% to 16.77 level.

Wipro (3.9%), Infosys (3.02%), TCS (2.88%), Tech Mahindra (2.36%), and HDFC Bank (1.8%) were the top gainers in the Nifty 50. Meanwhile, BEL, Tata Motors, Trent, Power Grid Corp, and Axis Bank were the major losers in the Nifty 50.

