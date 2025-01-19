India Clinches Inaugural Women’s Kho Kho World Cup with Resounding Victory Over Nepal

New Delhi: In a historic moment for Indian sports, the Indian women’s team claimed the title of champions in the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup with a commanding 78-40 victory against Nepal in the final at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Sunday. The hosts delivered a dazzling performance, showcasing unmatched speed, strategic precision, and impeccable teamwork.

The opening moments of the match saw India take immediate control during Turn 1, as their attackers made swift touches, eliminating three batches of Nepalese defenders on seven occasions. The aggressive start earned India 14 points early on. Captain Priyanka Ingle was in sensational form, contributing multiple touch points and propelling India to a 34-point lead by preventing Nepal from securing a single Dream Run.

Despite brief resistance from Nepal’s Manmati Dhami, who eliminated Vaishnavi Pawar, and B Samjhana, who tagged out Priyanka Ingle, India’s B Chaithra led the charge into a successful Dream Run. However, Nepal’s resilience surfaced momentarily as Dipa orchestrated an ALL OUT, narrowing the gap. By halftime, Nepal trailed 24-35, leaving them with an 11-point deficit to overcome.

India’s relentless attack resumed in Turn 3, where they once again outplayed Nepal’s defenders. BK Dipa tried valiantly to anchor her team, but the Indian side’s tactical dominance left no room for a comeback. Chaithra’s Dream Run in Turn 4, lasting an impressive five minutes and 14 seconds, sealed the fate of the contest, driving India’s score to a massive 78 points and securing the championship.

India’s road to the final was marked by emphatic victories against South Korea, Iran, and Malaysia in the group stages, a decisive win over Bangladesh in the quarter-finals, and a masterful triumph against South Africa in the semi-finals.