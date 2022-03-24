India abstains in UNSC on vote on Russian-led draft resolution on Ukraine

Insight Bureau: India, along with 12 other UN Security Council members on Wednesday maintained its neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict by abstaining from a resolution brought by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Only Russia and China voted in favour of the resolution while 13 UNSC members, including India abstained from voting.

India had previously abstained on two occasions in the UNSC and once in the General Assembly on resolutions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.