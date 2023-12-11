Income Tax Raid on Liquor Unit in Balangir enters Day 6

TNI Bureau: The raids by the Income Tax in Odisha entered sixth day as the officials of the central agency conducted a raid on premises of Baldev Sahu Infra Pvt Ltd company at Sudpada in Balangir district.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is to be noted here that acting on the allegations of tax evasion, the Income Tax officials conducted simultaneous raids at different places related to Boudh Distillery Private Limited, an Odisha-based distillery firm of Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, and other liquor businessmen linked to the firm in Balangir, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Bhubaneswar in Odisha, Kolkata in West Bengal and Bokaro in Jharkhand on Wednesday.

During the raids, a huge amount of cash to the tune of Rs 353 Crore was seized, the counting of which completed yesterday, after five days.