IIPA releases Book on President Droupadi Murmu

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Odisha Regional Branch, organized a prestigious book release event and inaugurated a national seminar titled ‘Our Honourable President’ in Bhubaneswar. The event, which featured prominent dignitaries and experts, celebrated the launch of the book ‘President Droupadi Murmu – A Reflection of Changing Bharat’, authored by Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi Mohanty, a distinguished academician and founding member of the Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) at Sri Sri University.

The Chief Guest, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, was unable to attend the event due to unavoidable circumstances. However, he conveyed his heartfelt congratulations on the successful book launch and the commencement of the national seminar through a special message.

The book, written by Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi Mohanty, offers a valuable perspective on the life and accomplishments of President Droupadi Murmu. Dr. Mohanty, a life member of IIPA and Director at HRDC, Sri Sri University, is known for her extensive academic contributions and her involvement in various service projects under the auspices of The Art of Living, a global non-profit organization.

In the national seminar themed ‘Our Honourable President,’ distinguished speakers and experts shared their insights and knowledge. The seminar’s keynote address was delivered by Dr. Arun Kumar Rath, and prominent attendees included Sri Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, Secretary of IIPA Odisha; Sri Sarat Chandra Misra and Sri D.N. Padhy, both esteemed advisors; Sri Sanjib Hota, Former Chairman; Dr. Pratip Kumar Mishra, Vice Chairperson of IIPA Odisha; Dr. Satyajit Mohanty, Chairperson of OPSC; Prof. B.R. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Sri Sri University; Dr. S. Peppin, Professor at XIM University, and Prof. Ranjan Kumar Bal, Vice Chancellor of ASBM University. The discussions centered around various aspects of politics and journalism, providing valuable insights into the esteemed position of the President in the changing landscape of Bharat (India).

The event featured engaging panel discussions and interactive Q&A sessions, allowing participants and experts to exchange ideas and perspectives on the role of the President in shaping the nation’s future.

The book ‘President Droupadi Murmu – A Reflection of Changing Bharat’ has garnered widespread praise for its thoughtful analysis and captivating writing style. Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi Mohanty’s expertise, coupled with her association with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji and The Art of Living, lends a unique and insightful perspective to the book.

The event was a resounding success, leaving the attendees enriched with knowledge and inspiration, and providing a deeper understanding of the remarkable journey of President Droupadi Murmu.