Heavy Rains in these Districts of Odisha from Today

TNI Bureau: The entire coastal Odisha is expected to get heavy rainfall on the occasion of Kumar Purnima under the influence of a cyclonic circulation. The cyclonic circulation is active in the middle portion of the Southern Bay of Bengal.

The coastal regions of Odisha will see heavy rainfall. According to the Meteorological Center, Bhubaneswar, thunderstorms are also expected in the coastal regions of the state.

Similarly, some districts in the southern coast of Odisha are expected to get very heavy rainfall. Various districts have been issued yellow warning for the same as well. Puri, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts have received yellow warning expecting heavy rainfall for today. Various districts have been issued yellow warnings for heavy rainfall as well as thunderstorms.

The districts which have been alerted for thunderstorm and lightning are: Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

The districts which have been issued warning for very heavy rainfall are: Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri.