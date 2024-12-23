Heavy Rainfall and Cold Wave to Grip Odisha: IMD Issues Alerts

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha is bracing for a spell of heavy rainfall followed by a sharp drop in temperatures as a low-pressure area intensifies over the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the well-marked low-pressure area currently lies over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. It is expected to move west southwestward and reach the southwest Bay near north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 24.

Rainfall Predictions and Yellow Warnings

Enhanced rainfall activity is forecast for several parts of Odisha beginning December 24. Light to moderate rain is likely in districts such as Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Kendrapada, Khordha, and Jagatsinghpur, while isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Gajapati, Ganjam, Kendrapada, Koraput, and Jagatsinghpur. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for these areas.

The rainfall activity is expected to taper off by December 26, giving way to a dry spell across most parts of the state.

Cold Wave Conditions to Return

Following the rainfall, Odisha will experience a resurgence of cold wave conditions. IMD predicts a significant drop in temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius starting December 26. Districts such as Sundargarh and Bonai, which have already faced severe cold spells recently, are expected to shiver under similar conditions post-Christmas.

Residents of Bonai have reported disruptions in daily life due to intense cold, with frost accumulation and haze making outdoor activities challenging. Locals describe the chill as “unbearable,” with many relying on layered clothing and warm beverages to cope.

National Weather Trends

Apart from Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Rayalaseema are also likely to witness rainfall over the next few days. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in some areas, while minimum temperatures in northwestern plains, central India, and Maharashtra are predicted to fluctuate in the coming days.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are anticipated in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab from December 23 to 26.

IMD Advisory

The IMD has urged residents in affected areas to remain cautious during heavy rainfall and cold wave conditions. Farmers and travelers are advised to monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions to minimize risks.

This sequence of rain followed by a cold wave underscores Odisha’s erratic weather patterns, with the IMD continuing to monitor developments closely.

The bar chart visualizes rainfall (in millimeters) and temperature drops (in degrees Celsius) for districts in Odisha, as outlined in the report. The blue bars represent the predicted rainfall, while the orange bars indicate the expected temperature drops following the rainfall. This dual-axis chart helps highlight the contrasting weather conditions during the specified period.