Heatwave Impact: Odisha Schools to reopen on June 21

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Friday announced the extension of all schools coming under the School & Mass Education department till June 20 in the wake of the prevailing heatwave conditions.

Earlier, June 19 was the date for the schools to reopen. The schools will now reopen on June 21, 2023.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The maximum temperature in most districts recording above 40 degree Celsius.

As per the regional meteorological centre, Jharsuguda is the hottest place with 44.6 degrees Celsius today followed by Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar 44.4 degrees Celsius.