Govt blocks 35 YouTube Channels & other Platforms operating from Pakistan

Insight Bureau: The Central Government on Friday informed that it has issued directions for blocking several Youtube channels, social media accounts and websites for running fake anti-national news.

During a press meet, Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary (P&A), I&B Ministry, informed that based on fresh intelligence inputs the Govt of India have issued directions for blocking 35 YouTube channels, 2 Twitter accounts, 2 Instagram Accounts, 2 websites & a Facebook account.

They include the Apni Duniya Network operating 14 YouTube channels, and Talha Films Network operating 13 YouTube channels.

The Government said these YouTube channels had a total subscriber of 1.20 crore and the videos uploaded there had over 130 crore views.

Informing about the move, Vikram Sahay said the common factor amongst all these accounts have been that they operate from Pakistan and spread fake anti-India news & other content, harmful the national security, sovereignty and integrity of India.

The decision was taken following intelligence inputs.

Earlier in December, 2021, the Central Government had blocked 20 YouTube channels and two websites operating from Pakistan.