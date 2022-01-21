TNI News Headlines – January 21, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1502 more COVID positive cases & 1240 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1431 local contact cases and 71 quarantine cases.

➡️ 10390 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1099423.

➡️ Odisha government releases list of Ministers and other dignitaries who will hoist the National Flag & take salute in different districts on Republic Day.

➡️ According to “Mood of the Nation” (MOTN) survey by ‘India Today’, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been voted as the most popular CM with 71.1% votes.

➡️ Baripada: 2 Government officials allegedly beaten up by Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu; Tudu refutes allegations.

➡️ Jitendra Pradhan, freedom fighter from Bargarh district dies of old-age related ailments. He was 102.

India News

➡️ Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with flame at National War Memorial to create one eternal flame for Martyrs.

➡️ Statue of Subhash Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate on his birth anniversary.

➡️ Instead of the existing limit of 4 members, now 6 members can be registered using one mobile number on Co-WIN: Government of India.

➡️ Indian Government bans 35 YouTube Channels, websites & other SM platforms operated from Pakistan for running anti-India campaigns.

➡️ Over 4️ crore of our teens between 15-17 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in just 19 days.

➡️ Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tests positive for COVID-19.

➡️ Narendra Modi Most Popular leader in World with 71% Rating, revealed a survey.

➡️ Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu on January 23 (Sunday) in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

➡️ Karnataka Government lifts weekend curfew with immediate effect.

➡️ SS Rajamouli’s action-packed movie RRR-Rise Roar Revolt to arrive in cinema halls on March 18th 2022 or April 28th 2022.

World News

➡️ Mortal remains of Indians killed in drone attack in Abu Dhabi reach Punjab today.

➡️ US President Joe Biden confirms Kamala Harris would be running mate in 2024.

➡️ Taliban attack Imran Khan, call him ‘ISI puppet’.