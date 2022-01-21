TNI News Headlines – January 21, 2022

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1502 more COVID positive cases & 1240 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1431 local contact cases and 71 quarantine cases.
➡️ 10390 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1099423.
➡️ Odisha government releases list of Ministers and other dignitaries who will hoist the National Flag & take salute in different districts on Republic Day.
➡️ According to “Mood of the Nation” (MOTN) survey by ‘India Today’, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been voted as the most popular CM with 71.1% votes.
➡️ Baripada: 2 Government officials allegedly beaten up by Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu; Tudu refutes allegations.
➡️ Jitendra Pradhan, freedom fighter from Bargarh district dies of old-age related ailments. He was 102.
India News
➡️ Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with flame at National War Memorial to create one eternal flame for Martyrs.
➡️ Statue of Subhash Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate on his birth anniversary.
➡️ Instead of the existing limit of 4 members, now 6 members can be registered using one mobile number on Co-WIN: Government of India.
➡️ Indian Government bans 35 YouTube Channels, websites & other SM platforms operated from Pakistan for running anti-India campaigns.
➡️ Over 4️ crore of our teens between 15-17 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in just 19 days.
➡️ Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tests positive for COVID-19.
➡️ Narendra Modi Most Popular leader in World with 71% Rating, revealed a survey.
➡️ Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu on January 23 (Sunday) in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
➡️ Karnataka Government lifts weekend curfew with immediate effect.
➡️ SS Rajamouli’s action-packed movie RRR-Rise Roar Revolt to arrive in cinema halls on March 18th 2022 or April 28th 2022.
World News
➡️ Mortal remains of Indians killed in drone attack in Abu Dhabi reach Punjab today.
➡️ US President Joe Biden confirms Kamala Harris would be running mate in 2024.
➡️ Taliban attack Imran Khan, call him ‘ISI puppet’.
