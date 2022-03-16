Global Covid Cases rising; but Deaths Down: WHO

Insight Bureau: The number of new coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 17% in the last week, according to the World Health Organisation. While COVID-19 infections rose, reversing a decline in cases reported, that first began in January.

In the UN health agency’s weekly report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday, WHO said there were more than 11 million new COVID-19 infections last week – about an 8% rise – and 43,000 new deaths. The number of COVID-19 deaths globally has been dropping for the past three weeks.

South Korea reported 400,741 cases today – the biggest one-day increase on record. Germany had reported 225,387 new Covid cases while Vietnam reported 175,480 fresh cases of Coronavirus.