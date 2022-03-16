Odisha Govt gives compulsory retirement to 6 more officials

Insight Bureau: Standing firm on its zero-tolerance policy against corruption, the Odisha Government today handed over compulsory retirement to six more Government officials on the grounds of corruption and inefficienc y.

The official include three executive engineers, a Police Inspector, one Additional Supply Officer and one District Welfare Officer.

With this as many as 158 officials have been given either compulsory retirement or dismissed from service by the State Government.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has always emphasized on maintaining high morals and integrity in the field of public life.