Gautam Adani Visits Maha Kumbh Mela, Participates in Prayers and Community Service

Prayagraj: Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Tuesday, accompanied by his wife, Priti Adani, and son, Karan Adani. The family offered prayers at the sacred Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, participating in one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Adani also engaged in seva at the ISKCON temple’s camp, assisting in cooking Mahaprasad (sacred food) for devotees. The Adani Group has partnered with ISKCON to distribute meals throughout the fair, which began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. Reflecting on his experience, Adani praised the event’s meticulous organization and lauded the efforts of the administration and volunteers. “The management here deserves to be studied by management institutes,” he remarked, expressing gratitude for the blessings of Maa Ganga.

In collaboration with Gita Press, the Adani Group is distributing one crore free copies of Aarti Sangrah to devotees. Adani highlighted this initiative as a reflection of the group’s commitment to service and culture. “Seva is meditation, seva is prayer, and seva is God,” he noted, emphasizing the importance of selfless service as an expression of patriotism and spiritual duty.

During his visit, Mr. Adani confirmed his younger son Jeet Adani’s wedding, scheduled for February 7. Contrary to media speculation, he described the wedding as a simple, traditional ceremony.

In an intriguing twist, reports have surfaced about global pop star Taylor Swift being in talks to perform at Jeet Adani’s pre-wedding celebrations. If confirmed, this would mark her first performance in India, a highly anticipated moment for her Indian fanbase. Swift’s recent Eras Tour, which bypassed India, grossed over $2 billion. A performance at the Adani wedding would likely create a cultural landmark and delight her followers in the country. Discussions are reportedly ongoing between her management team and the Adani family.