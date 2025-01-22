TNI Morning News Headlines – January 22, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi hikes Risk Allowance of SOG Jawans engaged in anti-Naxal operations from Rs 8000 to Rs 25,000.
➡️PM Modi to visit Odisha again on January 28 to inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha-Make In Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️Orissa High Court denies relief to NEET UG candidate who lost MBBS seat over technical glitch.
 
➡️157 men have applied for the Subhadra Yojana, informs Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida.
 
➡️Temperature to increase by 2-4 degrees from today in Odisha.
 
➡️Two get lifer in 2022 murder of betel shop owner betel shop owner Soumya Ranjan Kunda in Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️An elephant calf who rescued from the Karanjia forests for treatment died while undergoing medical treatment at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️Karnataka: 10 died and 15 injured after a truck carrying them met with an accident early morning today.

➡️RG Kar case: Calcutta High Court to hear today West Bengal Government’s plea seeking death penalty for convict.
 
➡️PM Modi likely to visit Mahakumbh on February 5.
 
➡️Gautam Adani visits Maha Kumbh Mela participates in prayers and community service.
 
➡️Saif Ali Khan case: Mumbai Police find clues from crime scene.
 
➡️Sensex climbs 248.21 points to 76,086.57 in early trade; Nifty up 95.50 points to 23,120.15.
 
➡️Rupee opens on flat note, down 1 paisa at 86.59 against US dollar in early trade.
 
➡️20 Ethiopian migrants killed as boat capsizes off Yemen.
 
➡️US: President Donald Trump reaffirms support for H-1B visas, announces USD 500 billion AI initiative.
