Gajapati ADM dies of Heart Attack while singing on Stage

TNI Bureau: Additional District Collector of Gajapati district Birendra Kumar Das died of a heart attack while singing a Jagannatha Bhajan on the stage in Paralakhemundi on Wednesday.

Last night, the District Administration officials had organised a dinner party near the Brundarvan Palace in Paralakhemundi. On this occasion, Das recited a Bhajan on the stage, but suddenly collapsed.

Das was immediately rushed to the Paralakhemundi Hospital. He was then shifted to Berhampur MKCG Medical College. The doctor declared him brought dead.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep grief at the untimely demise of the ADM of Gajapati district.

