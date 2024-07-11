TNI Morning News Headlines – July 11, 2024

➡️Odisha Government effected a major IAS reshuffle on Wednesday; several officers had been in the same department for 7-10 years. G Mathivathanan and R Vineel Krishna have been transferred to other departments.
➡️Ratha Jatra: ‘Hera Panchami’ rituals to be performed today.
➡️Paradip Port Authority has clocked a record 41.12 million metric tons (MMT) cargo handling within the first 100 days of the financial year 2024-25.
➡️Budget Session of the Parliament will start on July 22 and conclude on August 12. Financial Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on July 23.
➡️PM Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding two-nation visit to Russia and Austria.
➡️In 2015 Sheena Bora murder case, the bones missing from CBI’s storeroom have reappeared again.
➡️Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu played badminton with ace shuttler Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️Supreme Court will hear today a batch of pleas alleging irregularities in conduct of the NEET-UG examination 2024.
➡️Accused Mihir Shah has admitted he was driving BMW car at time of crash: Police.
➡️55% voter turnout in bypoll for Punjab’s Jalandhar West assembly seat.
➡️Sensex climbs 245.32 pts to 80,170.09 in early trade; Nifty up 78.2 points to 24,402.65.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.49 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Israel’s war on Gaza updates: All civilians in Gaza City ordered to leave.
➡️Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits China to discuss the transborder Teesta River project between Bangladesh and China.
➡️NATO to appoint representative in Kyiv to deepen Ukraine ties. NATO promises Ukraine $43bn in aid.
