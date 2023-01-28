Former MP Balgopal Mishra’s Son killed in Train Accident

TNI Bureau: Former Balangir MP Balgopal Mishra’s son Abinash Mishra died in a train accident in Odisha this morning.

According to reports, Abinash died on the spot after being hit by a train at Dunguipali railway station in the Sonepur district.

Abinash was reportedly hit by the Puri-Durg Intercity train when he had gone for the morning walk today. The speeding train hit him as he was walking too close to a railway track.

On being informed, the local Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel reached the spot and started an investigation.

The body of Abinash has been sent to the hospital for postmortem.

A pall of gloom descended on the locality following Abinash’s unfortunate death.

Balgopal Mishra was the member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from the Loisingha constituency in Bolangir district as well as was member of 9th Lok Sabha from Bolangir constituency as Janata Dal candidate.