TNI Morning News Headlines – January 28, 2023

➡️ Abinash Mishra (50), son of former Balangir MP Balgopal Mishra dies after being hit by train near Dungripali railway crossing in Sonepur district, today. ➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flagged off a special train under Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme from Bhubaneswar to Prayagraj , Varanasi. ➡️ Thousands devotees take holy dip at Chandrabhaga sea near Konark on the occasion of Magha Saptami.

➡️ Jharkhand: 5 peo ple, including a doctor and his wife, died in a fire in the residential complex of a hospital in Dhanbad.

➡️ 15th BRICS Summit to take place in South Africa’s Durban in August.

➡️ Preparations for Char Dham Yatra started. Portals of Kedarnath temple will open on 26 April, Gangotri-Yamunotri on 22 April, Shri Badrinath Dham on 27th April.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft have crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Details awaited.

➡️ Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Awantipora, Jammu & Kashmir.

➡️ Pathaan collects Rs 100 cr + in 3 days at the International Market.

➡️ Hockey World Cup 2023: Belgium beat Netherlands, set up final clash with Germany.