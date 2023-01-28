TNI Morning News Headlines – January 28, 2023

➡️ Abinash Mishra (50), son of former Balangir MP Balgopal Mishra dies after being hit by train near Dungripali railway crossing in Sonepur district, today.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flagged off a special train under Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme from Bhubaneswar to Prayagraj, Varanasi.
➡️ Thousands devotees take holy dip at Chandrabhaga sea near Konark on the occasion of Magha Saptami.
➡️ Jharkhand: 5 people, including a doctor and his wife, died in a fire in the residential complex of a hospital in Dhanbad.
➡️ 15th BRICS Summit to take place in South Africa’s Durban in August.
➡️ Preparations for Char Dham Yatra started. Portals of Kedarnath temple will open on 26 April, Gangotri-Yamunotri on 22 April, Shri Badrinath Dham on 27th April.
➡️ A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft have crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Details awaited.
➡️ Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Awantipora, Jammu & Kashmir.
➡️ Pathaan collects Rs 100 cr + in 3 days at the International Market.
➡️ Hockey World Cup 2023: Belgium beat Netherlands, set up final clash with Germany.
➡️ 8 killed, 10 injured in shooting attack in East Jerusalem settlement.
