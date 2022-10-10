Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale to go live from tomorrow; Here’s details

TNI Bureau: After the Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart is coming with the Big Diwali Sale 2022, which will go live on October 11. The sale will run for six days till October 16.

However, the sale will go live from midnight of October 10 for plus users.

The customers will be able to get 10 per cent off with Kotak Bank and SBI cards on a host of products. The bank discount offer is up to Rs. 1,750 discount on non-EMI and up to Rs. 2,000 discount on EMI transactions.

The teaser has revealed the offers on smartphones from a slew of brands, including Redmi, Poco, and Realme, among others.

There will be up to 80% off on electronics, and up to 70% off on printers, monitors, etc. Besides, Flipkart will come out with crazy offers during the sale at 12 am, 8 am and 4 pm every day. It will offer one deal per hour as part of the Tick Tock Deals between 8 am and 12 am.