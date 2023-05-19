Centre brings Ordinance; gives Administrative Powers back to Delhi L-G

TNI Bureau: In a move aimed at challenging the recent decision of the Supreme Court regarding the power to transfer bureaucrats in Delhi, the President has promulgated the ordinance, has issued the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023.

The ordinance establishes the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA), headed by the elected Chief Minister of Delhi, along with the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary of the Home department. The ordinance has sparked criticism from opposition leaders, with some calling it a contempt of court.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The ordinance also grants more authority to the Lieutenant Governor in matters of governance beyond the purview of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The NCCSA will make recommendations to the LG on transfer postings and vigilance matters.

If there is a difference of opinion, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor will be final. The government argues that the ordinance balances the interests of the nation and the Union Territory of Delhi.