Eye on Lok Sabha polls: BJP leaders of 12 eastern states to meet in Guwahati

New Delhi: BJP leaders from 12 eastern/northeastern states will meet in Guwahati on Thursday to discuss preparations and strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be chaired by BJP’s national General Secretary B.L. Santosh.

Party MPs and MLAs, general secretaries, state unit chiefs and other leaders of 12 eastern/northeastern states — Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura — will attend the meeting, which will discuss strategies for next year’s general elections.

The meeting will also discuss how the party can increase its vote share and number of seats in all these 12 states as compared to 2019.

BJP leaders of the northern, central and western states will meet in New Delhi on July 7, and those of the southern states will meet in Hyderabad on July 8.(IANS)/