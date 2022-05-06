Evening News Insight – May 6, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️ Odisha Government approves six new investment proposals worth Rs 493.62 crore which will create 1,317 jobs.
 
➡️ Prof Geetanjali Dash is appointed as Vice Chancellor of Berhampur University.
 
➡️ Cyclone alert: Odisha Govt to deploy response teams after more accurate forecast of track; Odisha SRC urges fishermen to return back from sea.
 
➡️ Cyclone Asani likely to reach North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on May 10; Heavy Rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Khordha, Puri and Jagatsinghpur on May 10.
 
➡️ School students dancing on Pushpa movie song in classroom of a Government-run school in Ganjam district;  Headmistress placed under suspension.
 
➡️ Classroom furniture, computers and other equipment were gutted in a fire that broke out in a classroom of Kodagadia High School in Champua block of Keonjhar district.

 

➡️ Major Raghunath Ahlawat, lost his life in the line of duty in Uri, Baramulla.

 
➡️ Tajinder Singh Bagga handed over to Delhi Police, taken to Delhi from Kurukshetra.
 
➡️ Supreme Court Collegium recommends appointment of 7 lawyers as judges of Delhi High Court.
 
➡️ Centre releases Rs 7,183.42 crore to 14 states as revenue deficit grant.
 
➡️ Massive fire breaks out at Navi Mumbai`s Pawane, at least 20 fire tenders on spot.
 
➡️ Use of loudspeakers in mosques not a fundamental right, says Allahabad High Court.
 
➡️ Indian Army to get two new regiments of Akash Prime air defence missile system.
 
➡️ Sri Lanka’s energy crisis hits country’s fishing industry.

 

➡️ Russian warship Admiral Makarov ‘on fire after being hit by Ukrainian missile’.

 
 
