Evening News Insight – May 6, 2022

➡️ Odisha Government approves six new investment proposals worth Rs 493.62 crore which will create 1,317 jobs.

➡️ Prof Geetanjali Dash is appointed as Vice Chancellor of Berhampur University.

➡️ Cyclone alert: Odisha Govt to deploy response teams after more accurate forecast of track; Odisha SRC urges fishermen to return back from sea.

➡️ Cyclone Asani likely to reach North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on May 10; Heavy Rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Khordha, Puri and Jagatsinghpur on May 10.

➡️ School students dancing on Pushpa movie song in classroom of a Government-run school in Ganjam district; Headmistress placed under suspension.

➡️ Classroom furniture, computers and other equipment were gutted in a fire that broke out in a classroom of Kodagadia High School in Champua block of Keonjhar district.

➡️ Major Raghunath Ahlawat, lost his life in the line of duty in Uri, Baramulla.

➡️ Tajinder Singh Bagga handed over to Delhi Police, taken to Delhi from Kurukshetra.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Supreme Court Collegium recommends appointment of 7 lawyers as judges of Delhi High Court.

➡️ Centre releases Rs 7,183.42 crore to 14 states as revenue deficit grant.

➡️ Massive fire breaks out at Navi Mumbai`s Pawane, at least 20 fire tenders on spot.

➡️ Use of loudspeakers in mosques not a fundamental right, says Allahabad High Court.

➡️ Indian Army to get two new regiments of Akash Prime air defence missile system.

➡️ Sri Lanka’s energy crisis hits country’s fishing industry.

➡️ Russian warship Admiral Makarov ‘on fire after being hit by Ukrainian missile’.