Evening News Insight – June 18, 2022

🔸Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s upcoming Foreign Trip to begin on June 20. He will lead Delegation to Italy, Dubai.
🔸Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch seized 1.23 kg of brown sugar worth more than Rs 1 crore.
🔸Naresh Biswas, a youth from Umerkote in Nabarangpur District runs for 60km to protest against Agnipath Scheme.
🔸After 500 years, PM Modi unfurls traditional flag ‘dhwaja’ atop renovated Kalika Mata temple in Gujarat.
🔸PM Modi attends Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan in Vadodara, Gujarat. PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 21K crore.
🔸Maharashtra reports 3,883 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths today; active cases stands at 22,828.
🔸Ministry of Defence reserves 10% job vacancies for Agniveers.
🔸Congress appoints Pawan Khera as the Chairman of Media and Publicity in the new Communications Department.
🔸Ministry of Civil Aviation to induct the highly skilled, disciplined and motivated Agniveers into its various services.
🔸Agnipath: Army job aspirants stage protest in Chennai, detained.
🔸Karnataka Government will induct Agniveers into State Police after completion of their service in the Agnipath Scheme.
🔸Agnipath Row: Centre sends a note of caution to all States and Union Territories (UTs) regarding tackling the continued agitations.
🔸Centre provides ‘Y’ category security to 10 BJP leaders in Bihar.
🔸Agnipath Protests: Indian Railways cancelled 369 trains on Saturday.
🔸Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from ‘Shamshera’ poster creates buzz. Theatrical trailer of ‘Shamshera’ to be released on June 24.
🔸Hardik Pandya reveals MS Dhoni’s advice which helped him to become a better player.
🔸Asian Gymnastics Championships 2022: India’s Pranati Nayak won the bronze medal.
🔸A large number of people participated in a Yoga session in DC at the Washington Monument.
🔸US President Joe Biden says his relationship with India very good, visited twice.
