Evening News Insight – June 18, 2022

🔸 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s upcoming Foreign Trip to begin on June 20. He will lead Delegation to Italy, Dubai.

🔸 Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch seized 1.23 kg of brown sugar worth more than Rs 1 crore.

🔸 Naresh Biswas, a youth from Umerkote in Nabarangpur Di strict runs for 60km to protest against Agnipath Scheme.

🔸 After 500 years, PM Modi unfurls traditional flag ‘dhwaja’ atop renovated Kalika Mata temple in Gujarat.

🔸 PM Modi attends Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan in Vadodara, Gujarat. PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 21K crore.

🔸 Maharashtra reports 3,883 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths today; active cases stands at 22,828.

🔸 Ministry of Defence reserves 10% job vacancies for Agniveers.

🔸 Congress appoints Pawan Khera as the Chairman of Media and Publicity in the new Communications Department.

🔸 Ministry of Civil Aviation to induct the highly skilled, disciplined and motivated Agniveers into its various services.

🔸 Agnipath: Army job aspirants stage protest in Chennai, detained.

🔸 Karnataka Government will induct Agniveers into State Police after completion of their service in the Agnipath Scheme.

🔸 Agnipath Row: Centre sends a note of caution to all States and Union Territories (UTs) regarding tackling the continued agitations.

🔸 Centre provides ‘Y’ category security to 10 BJP leaders in Bihar.

🔸 Agnipath Protests: Indian Railways cancelled 369 trains on Saturday.

🔸 Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from ‘Shamshera’ poster creates buzz. Theatrical trailer of ‘Shamshera’ to be released on June 24.

🔸 Hardik Pandya reveals MS Dhoni’s advice which helped him to become a better player.

🔸Asian Gymnastics Championships 2022: India’s Pranati Nayak won the bronze medal.