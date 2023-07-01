Elon Musk announces Twitter’s Temporary Reading Limits; Details Here

San Francisco, TNI TECH BUREAU: In a recent announcement, Elon Musk revealed that Twitter has implemented temporary reading limits in response to the growing issue of data scraping and system manipulation on the platform. Musk highlighted the need to address these “extreme levels” of manipulation, leading Twitter to impose specific restrictions.

According to Musk, verified accounts will now be limited to reading 6,000 posts per day. Unverified accounts, on the other hand, will have a daily limit of 600 posts, while new unverified accounts will only be able to read 300 posts per day. These measures aim to curb the negative impact caused by organizations aggressively scraping Twitter data, which has been significantly affecting the user experience.

Twitter’s decision to require users to have an account in order to view tweets was also mentioned by Musk. He referred to this as a “temporary emergency measure,” signaling the platform’s determination to combat the issues caused by data scraping and manipulation.

Elon Musk has previously expressed his discontent with artificial intelligence firms such as OpenAI, which utilizes Twitter’s data to train large language models like ChatGPT. This dissatisfaction further emphasizes the urgency for Twitter to address the challenges arising from the exploitation of its data.

Prior to these recent developments, Twitter had already taken various measures to regain the trust of advertisers who had departed during Musk’s ownership. Additionally, the platform had introduced the Twitter Blue program, incorporating verification checkmarks as part of its strategy to increase subscription revenue.