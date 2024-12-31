Eight IPS Officers Promoted in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a significant reshuffle, several Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Odisha were promoted and given in-situ postings with effect from January 1, 2025. The promotions were made under Rule 3 of the IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016, and the notifications were issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.
Promotion to DIG Rank
Three IPS officers from the 2011 batch have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in Level-13A of the Pay Matrix. The promoted officers are:
- Shri Pinak Mishra, IPS (RR-2011)
- Shri Banoth Jugal Kishore Kumar, IPS (RR-2011)
- Shri Battula Gangadhar, IPS (RR-2011)
The officers will continue to hold their current positions in-situ until further orders.
Promotion to IG Rank
Three officers from the 2007 batch have been elevated to the rank of Inspector General (IG) of Police in Level-14 of the Pay Matrix. They are:
- Shri Awinash Kumar, IPS (RR-2007)
- Dr. Sarthak Sarangi, IPS (RR-2007)
- Shri Niti Shekhar, IPS (RR-2007)
They too will remain in their current roles in-situ.
Promotion to ADG Rank
- Shri Yatindra Koyal, IPS (RR-2000) has been promoted to the rank of Additional Director General (ADG) of Police in Level-15 of the Pay Matrix. He will continue in his present role in-situ.
- Shri Prateek Mohanty, IPS (RR-2000), currently on Central Deputation, has been granted proforma promotion to the rank of ADG of Police.
