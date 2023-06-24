Egyptian woman welcomes PM Modi with song from ‘Sholay’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a warm welcome in Cairo when a saree-clad Egyptian woman sang the famous song “Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge” from Bollywood hit movie “Sholay”.

The video was shared by BJP IT Department in-charge Amit Malviya.

“These saree clad girls, welcoming the Prime Minister in Cairo, aren’t Indians but Egyptians. One of them even sang a melodious Hindi song. When your host go the extra mile to reflect the cultural sensibilities of your country, it is often a reflection of your rising eminence,” Malviya tweeted.

In the video, the saree-clad woman can be seen singing ‘ye dosti hum nahi todenge’ from 1975 hit starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan.

After the woman sang the song, Modi clapped for her.

Landing in Cairo on two-day state visit after completing his US state visit, he was received at the Cairo Airport by his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly. This is Modi’s first state visit to Egypt and the first trip by any Indian Prime Minister in 26 years. , (IANS)